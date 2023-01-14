After their impressive win at Wycombe Wanderers came at a cost, Darren Moore admitted the need for transfer reinforcements had ‘hastened’ – but won’t be rushed into a knee-jerk shopping trip.

Will Vaulks’ stunning long-range strike was the bit of stand-out quality that separated the two sides but with both George Byers and Reece James stretchered off, there was a creeping concern hanging over the post-match celebration of three points.

Owls boss Moore said Byers’ issue was a cut to his foot, while James went down with an ankle problem. No prognosis was given on either, though there is more concern for James in terms of any long term lay-off.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

With star man Barry Bannan out for the short-term, Byers’ absence could leave Wednesday short in midfield, as could James’ in defence with Micheal Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan out – and Mark McGuinness hauled back to Cardiff City.

Moore has played his cards close to his chest when it comes to his transfer plans this month – other than to make clear they were more a case of tweaks and running repairs than wholesale alterations.

He has said on a number of occasions, however, that they would be informed by injuries within the window itself. Wednesday have ‘ongoing enquiries’ lodged with clubs for two players, with little other activity either way at current.

Asked whether their concerns hasten the need for January transfer activity, Moore said: “It’s a fair and good question. It probably does hasten the need but even though that need is there, it doesn’t mean the right players are available.

“I keep saying, it’s almost like we’re in a chain buying a house. We’re waiting for other deals to go through and that’s the same with the players we’re trying to get in here.

“We want to bring the right players in, who are going to add to the team and take the team forward. It’s not just being a tick box.