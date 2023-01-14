A Will Vaulks wonder strike was the moment that won it, but at a ground veiled in the traditional ‘tough place to go’ cliches and against a team bang in form, Sheffield Wednesday once again found some scrap to take three points at Wycombe Wanderers.
A stoic encounter saw both sides share possession in territory and it was a fight – with the Owls coming out on top.
Wednesday fans would have surely scored a perfect 10 for a raucous effort in the away end, but who came up trumps in our player ratings?
With plenty of 8s, here are our scores on the doors.
2. Cameron Dawson - 7
Made a good save down low early doors and looked assured in marshalling his defence and claiming what came in his area.
3. Liam Palmer - 8
Provided steel as always and some excellent blocks and coupled it with an eye-catching, first half dart forward that had Wycombe panicking. Has turned into a real 'lead by example' footballer. Just very, very capable, isn't he?
4. Dominic Iorfa - 8
Pushed into the vital 'middle of the three' role in defence in Mark McGuinness' absence, there was always going to be something of a spotlight on him as he sought to lead the Owls' defence of Wycombe's aerial bombardment. Did well, won headers and coped with what the home side threw at him.
