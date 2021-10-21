Adedoyin had a difficult opening season with Wednesday last time out after his move to the club’s U23s was made tough following a serious hamstring injury, however he made a full recovery and was able to force his way into Darren Moore’s first team plans over the summer.

While the 20-year-old is still waiting for his league debut, the striker did manage to play a cameo role in the Papa John’s Trophy win over Newcastle United’s U21s, and he’ll have done his first team chances no harm at all last week as he stuck four past Peterborough United in the Professional Development League as Lee Bullen’s side got their first win of the season.

Fast forward less than a week, and his long-term friend, Dele-Bashiru, was on the scoresheet at senior level away at Abbey Stadium, with the former Manchester City man grabbing a late equaliser away at Cambridge United to make sure Darren Moore’s side were able to avoid defeat.

Speaking to The Star after his goal against Cambridge, ‘Fizz’ explained that the pair are able to drive each other on, saying, “I feel like it’s good for our confidence… We’ve known each other since we were like five-years-old, so for us both being at this stage now it’s very nice. I’m proud, he’s proud, and our families are proud also.

“We’ve been very important for each other, we’ve pushed ourselves… And when we’ve not been ‘on it’, we’ll tell each other. So yeah, I think we’ve been important for each other.”

At this point in time it remains to be seen when Adedoyin will get the chance to get amongst things in League One as Wednesday go in search of the sort of run that’ll put them back up amongst the promotion favourites, however Dele-Bashiru certainly seems to have done enough against AFC Wimbledon and the U’s to earn himself his third consecutive start against Lincoln City this weekend.