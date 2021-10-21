The Canadian international made the move to S6 earlier in the year as he went in search of more senior game time, however he’s only managed to get three League One appearances so far, and all of them have come from the bench.

According to reports from The Athletic, Wednesday fought off interest from Crewe Alexandra and Lincoln City as they secured a loan for the talented teenager, but it was also suggested that an option to cut short his time at Hillsborough may be exercised if his time on the field doesn’t improve.

Darren Moore has previously stated that he sees the attacker having a role to play, but admitted that he needed to improve in certain areas of his game.

After Corbeanu said that he’d been disappointed not to play more, the Owls boss said, “there are still aspects of his game that he needs to work on. It’s a first-time loan for him and the first time he’s come into a club with our structure.

“We’ll work towards that. He has a part to play for us and he has played his part. He had a good, positive game against Mansfield where he was a threat.

“There were things we wanted him to do in certain areas that we’re teaching him in terms of what is needed for the team. We keep working and we will continue to see that improvement in him.”

