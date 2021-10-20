"It's been coming.." Sheffield Wednesday youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru on first senior goal
Sheffield Wednesday youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru spoke to the media with a smile as disarming as one of his bursting runs from midfield after netting his first senior goal in the 1-1 draw with Cambridge United on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old former Manchester City man, who missed two guilt-edged chances in his side’s draw at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday, smashed home a Saido Berahino flick-on with 11 minutes remaining to spark Wednesday’s best period of the match at The Abbey Stadium.
“It was coming,” he said. “In the last game I had a couple of chances, so coming into this game I knew if I got as many chances again I would finish one of them off. I was pleased.
“I can’t describe that feeling, to be honest. It has been a long time coming but it’s about keeping striving, improving and training hard. Hopefully there are more to come.
“In training, that;s what the gaffer wants from me; making forward runs and getting into the box. I think I’m implementing that into the games. Hopefully I keep getting chances and finishing them off.
“I feel like I’ve coped well. I feel like I’m getting my match fitness back now.”
On a game Wednesday will have been disappointed to have drawn, he said: “In the first half they were basically just playing long, so we had to adapt to that. In the second half we grew into the gae, created a lot of chances. We have to finish off those chances, we need to kill the game off.”