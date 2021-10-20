"It's been coming.." Sheffield Wednesday youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru on first senior goal

The 20-year-old former Manchester City man, who missed two guilt-edged chances in his side’s draw at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday, smashed home a Saido Berahino flick-on with 11 minutes remaining to spark Wednesday’s best period of the match at The Abbey Stadium.

“It was coming,” he said. “In the last game I had a couple of chances, so coming into this game I knew if I got as many chances again I would finish one of them off. I was pleased.

“I can’t describe that feeling, to be honest. It has been a long time coming but it’s about keeping striving, improving and training hard. Hopefully there are more to come.

“In training, that;s what the gaffer wants from me; making forward runs and getting into the box. I think I’m implementing that into the games. Hopefully I keep getting chances and finishing them off.

“I feel like I’ve coped well. I feel like I’m getting my match fitness back now.”