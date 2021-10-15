Lee Bullen’s side were in action against Peterborough United at Hillsborough on Friday afternoon as they went in search of their first Professional Development League win of the season, and pulled it off in style with a big 5-1 victory at S6.

Kwame Boateng, who has played a few games while on trial with Bullen’s outfit, was back in the XI once again as he looked to try and earn himself a deal, while Adedoyin was handed a starting berth leading the line.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the former Everton man did exactly what he was put in there to do – score goals. With two in the first half and two in the second, while teenager, Basile Zottos, got the other as they romped to victory on home turf.

Meanwhile, Andy Holdsworth’s U18s have found out who they’ll be taking on in the first round of this year’s FA Youth Cup, with the young Owls heading to Burton Albion in early November as they look to try and secure a spot in the next stage.

The U18s have enjoyed an excellent start to the 2021/22 season, and currently sit on top of the Professional Development League North after six games – winning 13 points from a possible 18 up to now – and will be keen to keep up that form when they turn their attentions to the cup.