Watch Josh Windass wonder goal as Sheffield Wednesday star channels David Beckham v Derby County
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, channelled David Beckham to score a wonder goal for the Owls against Derby County.
The Owls are currently 3-1 up against Derby County thanks to goals from Barry Bannan, Windass and Djeidi Gassama, but one of them certainly sticks out after Wednesday’s number 11 rifled a strike into the top corner of the goal from his own half.
It’s been a game of many chances, with Wednesday coming out on top at the time of writing, but you won’t see may goals better than this one this season... Drink it in here:
For more Wednesday news, check out these articles:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.