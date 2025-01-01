Watch Josh Windass wonder goal as Sheffield Wednesday star channels David Beckham v Derby County

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 1st Jan 2025, 16:33 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, channelled David Beckham to score a wonder goal for the Owls against Derby County.

The Owls are currently 3-1 up against Derby County thanks to goals from Barry Bannan, Windass and Djeidi Gassama, but one of them certainly sticks out after Wednesday’s number 11 rifled a strike into the top corner of the goal from his own half.

It’s been a game of many chances, with Wednesday coming out on top at the time of writing, but you won’t see may goals better than this one this season... Drink it in here:

