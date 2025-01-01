Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite pens emotional letter after life-threatening moment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker Michail Antonio has penned an emotional open letter to the football world having embarked on his recovery from a serious car accident.

The 35-year-old Premier League figure, now at West Ham, spent two formative years at Hillsborough, scoring 17 goals and delivering 17 assists across 84 appearances in all competitions. He was a major figure in the Owls squad that achieved promotion from League One in 2012 and remains a fondly thought-of player in the club’s modern history.

A Jamaica international and teammate of current Wednesday figures Di’Shon Bernard and Jamal Lowe, Antonio has gone on to forge a remarkable career at top tier level. News that he had been involved in a serious accident that saw him have to be released from his Ferrari by emergency services on December 7 was quickly followed up by reassurance from West Ham that he was stable and responsive in hospital. Images this week showed Antonio standing with the support of crutches.

Now, the former Owl has released a statement acknowledging the seriousness of the incident and vowed to return to football after being discharged from hospital. He sustained a broken leg and had surgery on a lower limb fracture. It’s expected he’ll be out for ‘at least’ a year.

Atonio wrote in an open letter: “Every year around this time, I’m asked what I’m grateful for, and every year I’ve struggled to find the right words. But this year, I know exactly what I’m grateful for: being alive.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge something I’ve come to realise – I’ve spent so many years taking life for granted. I made plans for the next day, the next year, always assuming tomorrow was guaranteed. I’ve seen close friends pass away, witnessed others face near-death experiences, and even then, I didn’t fully grasp just how precious life is.

“What I’ve been through recently has opened my eyes. Life is fragile, and every single moment matters. I’m so grateful to God for giving me the strength to keep going and for allowing me to still be here.

“To the emergency services, the NHS, The Air Ambulance, everyone at the Royal London and Cromwell Hospitals and everyone from top to bottom at West Ham United FC. The medical team, The board, all of the staff, my teammates and the amazing West Ham fans… I honestly could not have got through this without you. thank you from the bottom of my heart. To my loved ones who stood by my side throughout everything, I can’t express how much you mean to me.

“Lastly, to the whole football community, thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me. It has truly meant the world. I love you all and I am endlessly grateful for every one of you. Happy New Year – and I’ll be back on that pitch soon.”