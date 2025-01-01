Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new year is here and in the football world that means one thing - the January transfer window is open.

Much of what Sheffield Wednesday are looking to achieve in the next weeks is shrouded in a little mystery - though the links are trickling through. Business is expected - perhaps in both directions - with Owls boss Danny Röhl making clear he wants the club to show as much ambition as possible in a division many feel is open to possibility.

Here’s a round-up of what we know so far.

So, what do they need?

It’s a good question. Wednesday have battled to a spot within a half-decent fortnight of the play-off places and Röhl has made no secret of his desire to get some quality in to facilitate that possibility. Speaking after their most recent match at Preston, there was a pretty clear suggestion that it’s big impact players at both ends of the pitch he’s after - centre-halves and ‘special ones’ in the final third.

It makes sense. Wednesday have looked good between the boxes and in midfield they look pretty well-stocked for competition and different profiles following the return of Nathaniel Chalobah from injury. The wide right spot looks equally blessed, though with Max Lowe having been pushed more centrally with Akin Famewo out for the foreseeable it could be argued competition for Marvin Johnson wide left would be a worthwhile hunt.

Things can change of course. Wednesday have done well in guarding themselves against their annual mass injury pile-up so far and will hope that continues - and what of the loanees? Nervousness around the potential recall of Shea Charles is still knocking about and there’s been no public guarantee of James Beadle’s stay-on as of yet.

Who has been linked?

The Star understands Louie Barry is a name Wednesday like. Further targets are yet to be uncovered. Talksport linked the Owls with interest in a permanent move for teenage Australian striker Thomas Waddingham. The club are believed to have made contact with Southampton over a loan move for Ronnie Edwards, though his switch to Championship rivals QPR was announced the morning of the transfer window opening.

Barry’s recall from his loan at Stockport County by parent club Aston Villa has already been confirmed, with Unai Emery said to be preparing to take a close look at the 21-year-old attacker with a view to considering his place within their Premier League plans. Several Championship clubs including Sheffield United are said to share Wednesday’s admiration for the former Barcelona youngster should he become available for a further loan towards the end of the window.

What to expect?

Well here lies the question. Röhl and his recruitment staff have been busy behind the scenes, but the Owls boss claims there has been no conversation with the powers that be at the club - centrally owner Dejphon Chansiri - about the scale of what will be possible over the next few weeks. Loans are expected to be the central focus.

Broadly speaking, Wednesday work unconventionally in that they don’t tend to operate around a defined budget, with all deals sanctioned on a case-by-case basis. In Röhl’s own words: “Let’s see.”

Any outgoings?

It’s very possible. Reports from the Rotherham end of Mallik Wilks’ loan deal suggest a severance of his season-long loan deal from Wednesday is likely as the Millers seek to reinvest their contribution to his wages - the assumption at this stage would be that if he does arrive back at S6 the possibility of a loan back out elsewhere would be possible.

Röhl told The Star in the last couple of weeks that an exit for Callum Paterson is possible, with conversations to be had. There’s the aforementioned possibility of the existing loan agreements being ended and elsewhere, who knows? A lot can happen in a January transfer window.