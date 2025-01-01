Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of signing Southampton defender, Ronnie Edwards, have been ended after he joined Queens Park Rangers today.

It’s understood that the 21-year-old was considered one of Danny Röhl’s top targets this month as the German looks to try and bolster his ranks for the second half of the season, however there seems to have been a breakdown in communication between himself and the chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, with Röhl saying that he has not yet had the clarity he needs for the month ahead.

A new central defender is high up on the Owls boss’ list of priorities if he is given the green light to bring people in, but that defender will not be England youth international, Edwards, who has joined the R’s until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

“Young Southampton defender Ronnie Edwards has joined Queens Park Rangers on loan for the remainder of the season. The 21-year-old, who made his Premier League debut in December, joins the R’s who currently sit 17th in the Sky Bet Championship. The club wishes Ronnie well for the remainder of the season and looks forward to monitoring his progress.”

Meanwhile, the centre back himself said, “There is so much potential, obviously it is a massive club,” he said. “As soon as I heard, I was all over it... “You can obviously wait until deadline day but as soon as I heard of this, I thought, ‘Why not get started straight away?’”

Wednesday are back in action this afternoon as they take on Derby County at Hillsborough, with the Owls hoping to bounce back after their weekend defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale.