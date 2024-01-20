News you can trust since 1887
Watch Josh Windass' goal give Sheffield Wednesday hope against Coventry City

Sheffield Wednesday were up against it as they faced Coventry City at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 20th Jan 2024, 14:01 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 16:42 GMT
James Beadle made his first Owls appearance after being handed a starting berth by Danny Röhl, while Iké Ugbo got to experience Hillsborough for the first time as an Owl following the decision to name him on the bench - he came on in the second half.

Röhl had some big decisions to make for this one, and opted to leave out both Cameron Dawson and Bambo Diaby from the starting XI - Will Vaulks, though, made his return.

Two goals from Ben Sheaf gave Wednesday a mountain to climb, but this goal from Josh Windass gave them a bit of a llifeline:

Here's how they line up:

