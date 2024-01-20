Watch Josh Windass' goal give Sheffield Wednesday hope against Coventry City

Sheffield Wednesday were up against it as they faced Coventry City at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Beadle made his first Owls appearance after being handed a starting berth by Danny Röhl, while Iké Ugbo got to experience Hillsborough for the first time as an Owl following the decision to name him on the bench - he came on in the second half.

Röhl had some big decisions to make for this one, and opted to leave out both Cameron Dawson and Bambo Diaby from the starting XI - Will Vaulks, though, made his return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two goals from Ben Sheaf gave Wednesday a mountain to climb, but this goal from Josh Windass gave them a bit of a llifeline:

Here's how they line up: