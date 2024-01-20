Josh Windass repeats ear-catching Barry Bannan claim as Sheffield Wednesday look to snare Coventry
Sheffield Wednesday welcome Coventry City this afternoon hoping to claw back ground on the safety spaces with a coupon-busting result.
The Owls are four points shy of the safety spots and in Coventry will come up against a second promotion-challenging side bang in form after falling away at Southampton last weekend. Wednesday will hope Hillsborough will offer a different proposition as they look to repeat recent form-bucking wins over Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.
Among those important to the result will be key man Josh Windass, who has been a standout performer since the arrival of German manager Danny Röhl inspired a revitalised survival push that sees them within sight of the safety line. Former Rangers man Windass repeated the claim of his captain Barry Bannan that Röhl is the best manager he's had.
"He's not really spoken to me individually that much, but the way he sees football and coaches football is the way I see it," Windass said. "He's the best coach I've ever had by far and the way he sees football and explains it with Henrik and the staff, I think they're unbelievable to be honest at what they do.
"I said when he first got the job, if it's good enough for Thomas Muller, then it's good enough for us! He shows us clips of Bayern Munich now, they're a far better team but the ideas and stuff is the same. He's taught us a lot and it's all stuff that's right. It's nice to have someone come in who shares your belief in how football should be played."
On Coventry, Windass expects another difficult game in what is a relentless Championship fixture schedule. A 2-0 win for the Sky Blues on Boxing Day saw the likes of Haji Wright and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto run riot - Wright will miss this weekend's clash through injury.
"They've got loads of good, young players and a top manager who has been there a while now," Windass continued. "They got to the play-off final last year and it's weird now, the Championship, every team out there has got good players. The best teams are the ones that play with consistency. It's a tough game, they're flying at the minute but on our day I genuinely think we can go out and beat anyone."