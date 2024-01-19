Recent Sheffield Wednesday man seals January move after 'agreement' with Owls

The AC Milan stopper, who was signed on a season-long loan from the European giants as ex-Owls boss Xisco sought to fire up competition in the goalkeeping department with Cameron Dawson.

Vasquez, who has spent time in the Colombian national squad but is yet to make his debut, made 10 appearances across all competitions for the Owls but was a back-up under new boss Danny Röhl and didn't play a minute under the German coach. His loan with Wednesday was ended earlier this week.

Now, Milan have confirmed speculation that the 25-year-old will go on to join relegation-battling Serie B outfit Ascoli for the remainder of the campaign. The statement also confirms that, as was reported by The Star, there was no outright break clause in the loan deal between the two clubs and that an agreement was negotiated. It was suggested that a deal to bring in James Beadle from Brighton & Hove Albion was in part determined on Milan's confidence in finding another club for Vasquez.

The Milan statement read: "AC Milan can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Sheffield Wednesday FC to end Devis Vásquez's loan early. The player will now join Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC on loan until 30 June 2024. The Club would like to wish Devis all the best for the remainder of the season."