The Star revealed interest in Denmark youth international Mika Biereth, who was on loan at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, earlier this week. Arsenal recalled the highly-rated 20-year-old, though it was since reported that a deal to bring Biereth to Hillsborough was looking unlikely with Sturm Graz leading the way to sign the youngster. That deal was confirmed by the Austrian title-chasers on Friday evening.

Wednesday are already on with their pursuit of further targets and that a new centre-forward remains a foremost priority in their mission to spruce-up their squad beyond the existing signings of James Beadle and Ike Ugbo. A new forward is among a handful of areas the club would like to strengthen, with The Star believing the club are on the lookout for a 'mobile number six' as well as full-backs on both flanks.

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl spoke at the outset of his midweek media call to explain to reporters that he would not discuss transfer matters after what had been a 'tough time' off the pitch. It is believed the Owls were let down in their pursuit of the permanent transfer of Conor Coventry, with the London-born midfielder opting for Charlton Athletic. With plenty of time to go in the window, the work has begun to ensure their objectives can be achieved.

"Especially this week has been a tough week with a lot of challenges beside the pitch," Röhl said. "One hundred per cent, you need to improve your team. But you also need 100 per cent to prepare something (transfers) and then it’s up and down.