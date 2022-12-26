News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Watch Fleetwood Town man push Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore in manic red card head-loss

There are acts of bravery – and there are acts of rank stupidity.

By Alex Miller
4 minutes ago
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 6:08pm

And Shaun Rooney’s head-loss in the moments after his red card in Fleetwood Town’s 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday falls into the latter category.

The Cod Army goalscorer, who had up until that point been a prize performer in a nip-and-tuck clash, paced towards the Wednesday dugout on his way to the tunnel and was seen to push all six-foot-plenty of Wednesday boss Darren Moore before sharing a shouting match with substitute goalkeeper David Stockdale – himself an impressive unit.

Hide Ad

The images sparked an entertaining response on social media, with many expressing their amusement at Rooney’s impassioned reaction.

Most Popular
Hide Ad

It remains to be seen whether any further action will be taken against the right-back, who was seen throwing a foul-mouthed volley of abuse at the fourth official.

You can watch the melee in the tweet embedded into this article.

Hide Ad

READ MORE:

Oh what fun it is to see Sheffield Wednesday win away - Owls claim Boxing Day triumph

Hide Ad
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore found himself in the firing line of Shaun Rooney's head-loss moment in their win over Fleetwood Town.

“Not his game, but..” “There for the big moments..” Player ratings as Sheffield Wednesday slug out win at Fleetwood Town

Hide Ad

Brazilian broadcasters apologise for Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United gaffe that has fans eye-rolling