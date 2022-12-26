There are acts of bravery – and there are acts of rank stupidity.

And Shaun Rooney’s head-loss in the moments after his red card in Fleetwood Town’s 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday falls into the latter category.

The Cod Army goalscorer, who had up until that point been a prize performer in a nip-and-tuck clash, paced towards the Wednesday dugout on his way to the tunnel and was seen to push all six-foot-plenty of Wednesday boss Darren Moore before sharing a shouting match with substitute goalkeeper David Stockdale – himself an impressive unit.

The images sparked an entertaining response on social media, with many expressing their amusement at Rooney’s impassioned reaction.

It remains to be seen whether any further action will be taken against the right-back, who was seen throwing a foul-mouthed volley of abuse at the fourth official.

