It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t easy.. but Sheffield Wednesday clawed their way to three points and extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches with a 2-1 Boxing Day win at Fleetwood Town.
It was another come-from-behind win on the west coast in difficult conditions, with the Owls showing the sort of grit and ticker Darren Moore has spoken about his side having developed throughout the season.
Goals from the returning George Byers and from Marvin Johnson stuck the points on the tally, with Johnson’s late winner a finish of real quality.
But how did we rate the performances of individuals? Step this way for all the numbers..
1. A gritty win..
..but who were the stand-outs? Let's take a look..
2. Cameron Dawson - 6
Couldn't do much with Fleetwood's well-struck opener and largely did OK in difficult goalkeeping conditions. That said, he got himself in a real muddle and got away with one late in the first half before making a really classy close-range save.
3. Liam Palmer - 6
Dealt with a couple of difficult situations early doors as Fleetwood came on strong. Overlapped nicely once or twice. Pretty solid defensively but struggled on the ball.
4. Mark McGuinness - 8
Should have done better from Bannan's seventh-minute corner, timing his run perfectly but heading over. Same thing happened just after the hour. Strong in the air and trod the tightrope nicely after a yellow card. A standout performer in conditions that would have really tested lesser defenders.
