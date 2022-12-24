South American broadcasters have made an apology to supporters of both Sheffield football clubs after a sloppy error had fans rolling their eyes.

Brazilian television channel Star Plus made the innocent but heinous mistake of advertising January’s FA Cup clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United with Sheffield United’s badge – both on-screen and on social media.

It is not the first time such an error has been made when describing one of the two clubs – foreign broadcasters and indeed those closer to home have made the mistake of calling either club ‘Sheffield’ from time to time, which irks supporters of a third club; the world’s oldest club Sheffield FC.

During the draw for the third round clash, it was claimed Newcastle would be making a visit to Sheffield Wednesday’s Bramall Lane – an outburst that prompted some heckling from supporters of both clubs.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Responding to a complaint on social media, Star Plus wrote: “Hello! We apologize for the inconvenience. Your comment is being passed on to our responsible team to take care of the problem. We appreciate your understanding.”