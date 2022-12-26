‘Oh what fun it is to see the Wednesday win away’ came the chant as Sheffield Wednesday triumphed over Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day.

Things started horribly for them as an early move down the left saw them split open, and while the defending the build-up was a bit suspect, there was nothing that anybody could do to stop Shaun Rooney’s lasered effort from the edge of the box to make it 1-0.

Darren Moore’s side reacted well though, and began to put real pressure on the Cod Army in an attempt to get back level, which they did soon after through the returning George Byers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was on hand to get on the end of a scuffed Marvin Johnson shot, finding the back of the net before offering up his compulsory salute to the sold out away end behind the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle both won, though, so the status quo remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyreeq Bakinson was replaced by Will Vaulks midway through a labouring second half performance, and though the Owls were far from soaring they did manage to find another way through via a lovely half volley from Johnson outside the area.

It might have been a freezing cold afternoon, but things got heated late on as Rooney was sent off and had to be restrained by the tunnel – however the Owls stayed calm and saw it out for all three points. Now 11 unbeaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Byers was back in the goals for Sheffield Wednesday. (Harriet Massey SWFC)

Back with a bang

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday received a big boost before the game even kicked off when both Barry Bannan and Byers were spotted at Highbury after their respective injuries… The former has only missed one game compared to the weeks missed by Byers, but the pair have proven to be critical for the Owls, so to see them both back at once is very pleasing.

To see Byers scoring was the cherry on top for Wednesday, and while both were replaced late on, it felt like a precautionary measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s always a but…

It couldn’t all be good news on the injury front, though, and Wednesday were dealt a blow within half an hour of the game as Lee Gregory was forced off with an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s been in and out of the side this season as he’s dealt with a few niggles, but looked in great shape at Fleetwood in the opening exchanges, setting the tone with some silky touches and excellent movement up top.

Gregory tried to carry on after being clattered in the back, but after receiving treatment it was decided that he would be unable to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday will now wait to see how bad it might be, and fans will be hoping that it’s not something to be overly concerned about.

From behind… again

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though it was a far from sparkling Wednesday showing, they showed real grit to fight back from behind once again at Fleetwood – a game they overturned a 2-1 deficit in to win 3-2 last season.

Johnson was heavily involved as he assisted the first and scored the second, but he also was on hand to clear one off the line in the first half as well to keep the scores level.

Advertisement Hide Ad