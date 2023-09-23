News you can trust since 1887
Watch controversial Sheffield Wednesday penalty moment as Swansea City go ahead

Sheffield Wednesday have made two changes to the side that started against Middlesbrough earlier this week.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 17:02 BST
The Owls are still in search of their first win under Xisco as they play their first game at the Swansea.com Stadium since 2020, and it’s been over 40 years since they’ve beaten the Swans on their home patch - Micky Lyons scoring that goal at Vetch Field.

The Spaniard has brought in Anthony Musaba and Lee Gregory in place of Josh Windass and Ashley Fletcher as he hopes to see them heap more misery on one of the other clubs that are also winless in 2023/24 so far.

Wednesday went in 1-0 down at the break after Jamal Lowe had scored from the spot, but there have been questions from Owls fans over whether Josh Ginnelly should have won it in the first place - what do you think?

Here’s how the two teams line up:

Pol Valentin is rewarded for his bright showing midweek with another start at right wingback, while Dominic Iorfa returns to the bench after missing the last game due to injury. Windass is also passed fit to make the squad despite not starting.

Fancy some pre-match reading:

Goal-getting Wednesday new boy bullish on contribution

Exciting update on Wednesday striker with ‘goals in the blood’

Swansea boss fires out warning ahead of Owls trip to fellow strugglers

Related topics:Swansea City