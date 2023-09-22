Goal-getting Sheffield Wednesday youngster Bailey Cadamarteri is in the thinking of senior coaches at the club - with his recent goal heroics in the under-21 side catching the attention of Xisco.

The teenage striker is leading the Owls second-string scoring charts and bagged two goals in their thumping 4-0 victory over Burnley this week.

It was his third brace of the season after man of the match performances in which he did the same against Cardiff and Millwall.

It has prompted questions within the fanbase as to whether the time to introduce Cadamarteri into increased first team involvement may be drawing in.

The bustling front man turned 18 in May and seems to be on his way to overcoming injuries that had a major impact on his step up to under-21 football last season.

The prospect of a promotion to the first team is growing - but Wednesday won’t be rushed.

“Always we are thinking about him. Always,” Xisco told The Star when asked of Cadamarteri’s place in his thinking.

“I follow the games for the academy and always I am thinking about him.

“As a manager you need to try to think about the positive things and he is one of the positive things we have in our club.

“We will see in the future what we are doing and if we can use him or not.

“Him scoring in the second team, we need to look to see if he can be with us in the first team, if it is the moment to put him in or not.

“I totally agree, he is an important player for our club and in a glut he has goals. This is an important thing when you are talking about strikers.”

Wednesday have a vast senior set-up and numbers are packed out in terms of senior training, meaning the contact time of the squad’s more promising under-21 players can be limited.

The club are operating a policy by which young players are kept to develop in-house rather than farmed out on loan to gain senior experience at non-league clubs as has been the case in more recent campaigns.

It so far seems to be paying dividends, with a young Owls second-string that finished bottom of their division last time out currently on a run of just one defeat in their opening six matches.

Asked whether Cadamarteri is training with the first team, Xisco said: “Sometimes, yes, sometimes he trains with the second team.

“Sometimes players must progress and maybe wait for a good moment to introduce him into the Championship.

“We are thinking for now and for the future. We have good in the club.

“One of the things you cannot teach is having goals in your blood. He thinks about goals. He has the capacity to make individual actions to score.