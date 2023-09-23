Anthony Musaba will make major contributions to Sheffield Wednesday’s attack - if and when he is given the opportunity to do so.

That’s the belief of the man himself, who netted his second goal in Owls colours in the midweek draw with Middlesbrough.

He will head to Swansea City this afternoon hoping to build on that goalscoring effort having played only 14 minutes of Wednesday previous three matches.

“It’s just the beginning,” he told The Star confidently. “I will keep working and make use of every chance we can get.

“I didn’t play two games in the league and now played. I can score goals when I play. I want to score goals for the team and when I get those chances I can take them.”

The 22-year-old former Monaco man also spoke with confidence over his new side’s prospects in South Wales this afternoon.

Both sides are seaching for their first win in the Championship this season.

“Swansea are in a similar position to us,” he said. “They will try also to win. I think it is a very important game.