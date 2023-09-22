Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to South Wales on Saturday to face a struggling Swansea side

Sheffield Wednesday will make the long journey to South Wales on Saturday as they square up against fellow strugglers Swansea City - a side who are also seeking their first win of the season.

The Swans sit one point ahead of Wednesday with three draws and four losses, giving fairly big prominence to the match even at this very early stage in the campaign.

With both sides desperate for their first win of the season, it should be a tight affair with pressure on both sides.

Swansea are coming off a 1-1 draw midweek with Queen’s Park Rangers with Wednesday picking up the same result against another winless team, Middlesborough, on Tuesday night, despite going a goal ahead at Hillsborough.

Boss Michael Duff has a fair amount of experience in taking on Wednesday - he led Barnsley to two victories in League One last season before falling victim to that dramatic last gasp win for the Owls at Wembley, thanks to Josh Windass’ headed winner.

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Swans as things stand with Duff under pressure from fans to produce success and attractive football similar to past Swansea sides in the Championship and the Premier League.

And the former Northern Ireland international defender is not expecting to get it easy this weekend either.

“There are no easy games in this league. People might think its only Sheffield Wednesday, we’ll beat them, it won’t happen like that, we have to go and get the win and put the complete performance together,” he said.

“I’m not hiding away from the fact that we need to win some games. But trust takes time, I understand the supporters frustration, but hopefully we can prove them wrong, but hopefully they’ll stick with the players most importantly.”

While grumblings get louder amongst the fanbase at the Swansea.Com Stadium, Duff is keeping a cool head.

“There is pressure every game, we are not naïve. We need a win, and I and the players want to win,” he said.