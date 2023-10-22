News you can trust since 1887
Watch controversial penalty call, highlights and John Buckley’s thoughts in Sheffield Wednesday recap

Sheffield Wednesday’s wait for a win continued on Saturday, but Danny Röhl saw positives in how the game against Watford played out.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:14 BST

Yaser Asprilla’s late goal proved to the be difference at Vicarage Road in what was a much-improved display for the Owls, and many would agree that it was not a game that the visitors deserved to lose.

You can check out the extended highlights in the video above, including footage of the penalty that wasn’t to be after Jamal Lowe was originally penalised for bringing down Anthony Musaba in the box before the officials overturned their decision a few minutes later.

Meanwhile, you can also here from a disappointed but optimistic Owls boss, as well as midfielder, John Buckley, in the two videos below as they give their thoughts on what felt like a cruel afternoon for the bealeagured men in blue and white.

Röhl’s opposite number, Valerien Ismael, admitted that his side were ‘almost flying blind’ due to the changes at S6 of late, and those changes aren’t over either, with the Owls working on bringing in Nico Knaubel as a set piece coach in the near future.

Our man, Joe Crann, was there in Hertfordshire, and if you’d like to hear his thoughts on the game then you can check them out here:

