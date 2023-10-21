News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Devastation as Sir Bobby Charlton dies before Manchester United game
Röhl’s first Wednesday XI revealed as Xisco’s signings recalled
Killer of popular pub landlord found guilty
Train passengers stranded in station
Major incident declared as Storm Babet batters South Yorkshire

“One to forget” “Showed swagger” - Sheffield Wednesday ratings in Watford gut-punch

Sheffield Wednesday were dealt a cruel hand in Danny Rohl’s first outing as manager, having a penalty overturned by an assistant referee in the process.

By Alex Miller
Published 21st Oct 2023, 17:13 BST

The Owls looked slicker and more combative for large periods of their 1-0 defeat at Watford before the home side’s first spell of sustained pressure told as substitute Yasser Asprilla spun inside to win the game for the Hornets.

Major concerns continue over Wednesday’s inability to score goals - Josh Windass and Jeff Hendrick spurned good headed chances and the penalty controversy was a killer blow, but for all their endeavour not a huge amount was produced in the way of opportunity.

For all the promise in the effort, the result is another defeat to a fellow struggler and serves as another gut-punch blow.

Here are our ratings from a gut-punch afternoon in the capital.

Had a quiet day out but was comfortable in what he was asked to deal with - until Asprilla decked one through bodies to creep one inside his near post.

1. Cameron Dawson - 6

Had a quiet day out but was comfortable in what he was asked to deal with - until Asprilla decked one through bodies to creep one inside his near post.

Photo Sales
Went about things really nicely down the right. Very little joy was had by Watford there and dovetailed nicely with Musaba down the line in moments but his performance dipped in the second period.

2. Pol Valentin - 6

Went about things really nicely down the right. Very little joy was had by Watford there and dovetailed nicely with Musaba down the line in moments but his performance dipped in the second period.

Photo Sales
Purposeful in his passing and strong in defence. Watford weren’t allowed much joy down the middle - Iorfa won tackles and headers. Battled well.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 7

Purposeful in his passing and strong in defence. Watford weren’t allowed much joy down the middle - Iorfa won tackles and headers. Battled well.

Photo Sales
Much more like it. Strong and assured in defence, stamping out what Watford threw at Wednesday. Sensible on the ball and produced an important block on 65 minutes. Couldn’t have foreseen the winner coming down his left side in attempting to block.

4. Bambo Diaby

Much more like it. Strong and assured in defence, stamping out what Watford threw at Wednesday. Sensible on the ball and produced an important block on 65 minutes. Couldn’t have foreseen the winner coming down his left side in attempting to block.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page