‘New for me’ – Sheffield Wednesday boss reacts to overturned Owls penalty decision

The score was locked at 0-0 and Sheffield Wednesday were in the ascendency when Anthony Musaba went down in the Watford box…

Referee, Dean Whitestone, pointed to the spot and cheers rose up from the away end, however it wasn’t to be for the Owls after a discussion with the linesman led to the decision being overturned and a corner given instead.

It was a moment that could’ve tipped the game in Wednesday’s favour, but instead the scores remained level and around 20 minutes later the winning goal was scored by Yaser Asprilla.

Danny Röhl, after his first game as a manager, admitted that he was surprised to see the decision made, but was buoyed by the way they performed at Vicarage Road.

“Until now I still haven’t seen the video again,” he told the media. “For me when a penalty is given it’s a penalty - today was new for me, I learned a new thing.

“It’s a pity because it would’ve been a great opportunity to go in front and maybe then the match would have been different… If we went in front then the opponent may have taken more risks and we could’ve sped up our game and played on the counterattack.