Sheffield Wednesday boss hints at role for another incoming coach

Danny Röhl has already brought in three new faces to join his technical team at Sheffield Wednesday, but there’s at least one more that he’s working on.

Sascha Lense was the first arrival after Röhl’s appointment, coming in as a performance manager, and on Friday it was confirmed that Chris Powell and Henrik Pedersen had also joined the team as assistant coaches.

Today it’s been reported that another name is on his list of potential incomings, with plans to bring aboard German coach, Nico Knaubel, believed to be up and running – and it would appear that his role has already been decided.

"Yes, we’re still looking for one guy,” Röhl responded when asked whether more new arrivals could follow. “His responsibility will be on set-pieces but at the moment I have to wait for it.”

How close the Owls are to being able to land Knaubel remains to be seen, but his history in the youth setup at RB Leipzig would suggest that the pair have known each other for some time – just like in his relationship with Pedersen.

Knaubel’s most recent job saw him spend just under seven years as manager of FC Eilenburg in Germany prior to him handing in his resignation when the season ended in May of last year.