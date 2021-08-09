Watch Cameron Dawson pull off brilliant double save as Sheffield Wednesday man bags Man of the Match award
Cameron Dawson couldn’t really have enjoyed a better start to life on loan with Exeter City, picking up the Man of the Match award on his league debut over the weekend.
Dawson was sent out on loan to Exeter in order to pick up a good run of games and boost his recovery from a long-term injury, with Darren Moore saying that he needed to be playing regularly in order to keep up his development.
And the 26-year-old didn’t waste any time endearing himself to the Grecian fans, pulling off a number of impressive stops – including a fantastic double save – as he kept a clean sheet in their opening League Two game against Bradford City.
The Owls academy graduate has already stated that he’s hoping to return to Hillsborough stronger and improved as a goalkeeper come the end of the 2021/22 campaign, and if he can find some consistency then he’s certainly got a chance of doing so.
His new manager, Matt Taylor, was very pleased with his start, telling the club’s media team after the game, “We got caught a couple of times with the ball over our shoulders… That’s when you need your keeper produce good saves like that. He certainly did that, so that’s a confidence-building start for himself.”
Next up for Dawson and the Grecians is a visit from Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night as Taylor’s side look to try and claim a scalp from the division above and go one step further than Wednesday after they were knocked out by Huddersfield Town.