Sheffield Wednesday man could miss four or more games after worrying collision

The Scottish international had to leave the field in a neck brace on Saturday afternoon early into the Owls’ 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic, however everyone was able to breathe a sigh of relief after the final whistle as Darren Moore confirmed that he appeared to be ok.

Moore, who says he will take advice from his doctors and follow the necessary protocol, could now be without the forward for the next couple of weeks as he recovers, which will come as another blow on the back of losing Olamide Shodipo to injury earlier this month.

While the full extent of Paterson’s situation is unknown at this point in time, it’s highly likely that he is dealing with an element of concussion following the collision, meaning that he’ll be out of action for potentially three weeks or so.

According to the FA’s concussion guidelines, an adult player who has suffered with a concussion must go through an initial rest period of 14 days beginning at midnight on the day of the injury - which would rule Paterson out of the games against Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Rotherham United - however it does say that after 24-28 hours rest the player can gradually reintroduce their normal activities of daily living.

Day 19, which in Paterson’s case would be a couple of days before the Owls’ trip to Morecambe, is seen as the earliest return to play, however things are no doubt taken on a case by case basis.