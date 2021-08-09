Darren Moore confirms more staff appointments are coming at Sheffield Wednesday

Ireland was brought in to replace Paul Williams last week, being announced as the club’s new first team coach to help aid Moore, Jamie Smith and Neil Thompson when it comes to preparing the team for the 2021/22 campaign.

There have been plenty of changes at Hillsborough over the past few months following the end of last season, and the Owls boss said that Ireland beat off some stiff competition to land the role that he’s now been appointed to.

Speaking to Radio Sheffield after the 0-0 draw with Charlton on the opening day, Moore said, “He knows the game, there’s parts of the team I think he can specialise in, and he can work with the unit and make us better. He’s a wonderful acquisition – we have a nice balance through the team now.

“He’s a really good professional with so much experience. He’s excited to be here and I’m excited to have him here. We have the right man I believe and I can tell you he beat off some fierce competition for this role.

“We interviewed some really strong candidates and Simon was the outstanding candidate. I think that completes my staff for now, we have a great dynamic behind the scenes with Jamie, Neil, Adriano and now Simon.”

But that being said, behind the scenes there’s more work to do, he feels, saying, “We feel the staff is adequate enough, there are other staff members in the background and some other areas in the staffing department that we need to fill – and will fill – there’s been a big turnaround and rebuild over the summer. So what we need to do is settle down and let people get to work.”

Wednesday host Doncaster Rovers on Saturday afternoon as they play a league game in front of home fans for the first time in around 18 months.