Danny Röhl named his XI for their game at the Potters as he went in search of his first win on the road since coming in as the new Owls boss, however they weren't quite at full strength given that at least two differences to the XI that beat Blackburn Rovers were enforced.

Dominic Iorfa faces a bit of time on the sidelines by the sounds of Röhl's comments in the week, and was replaced by Liam Palmer, while there was no Callum Paterson in the XI as Marvin Johnson came into the fray - the Scot missed out due to illness.

There were two huge moments in the game as Cam Dawson came up trumps to save from the penalty spot before Musaba's winner, and you can see them both here:

Here's how the two teams lined up: