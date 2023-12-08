The ‘little spark’ that has provided a Sheffield Wednesday boost – and why
Bailey Cadamarteri’s arrival into the first team setup at Sheffield Wednesday has brought ‘a little spark’ to the side.
The teenager, who is currently in talks with the club about an extended contract, has had an exciting time since Danny Röhl’s arrival at the club, going from playing for the U21s to a full Championship debut and a maiden senior goal in the space of a few weeks.
Akin Famewo, a defender that has been pitted against Cadamarteri in training, praised the 18-year-old’s finishing, but also spoke of how he can bring new ideas into play.
"Yeah, definitely,” Famewo said when asked if the arrival of a new youngster lifts the group. “Especially when he's a bright young lad as well. You can see on the pitch they bring a little spark with them. They might do something that a seasoned veteran would think, 'Okay, in this situation, I'm not going to do that,' or, 'I'm just going to pass it.'
"They might not have the knowledge to do that and they might do something a bit exciting and it works and you think, 'Okay, he's got a fresh mind to the game.' He's not new to the game, of course, but he's new to the big scene. It's exciting because you never know what could happen and the spark of excellence can be the difference in some games.”
Famewo also spoke of the boost that it can give other youngsters at the club, adding, "It also shows that there's a pathway and I feel like that's one of the biggest things when you're young and coming through the ranks."