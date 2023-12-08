The ‘little spark’ that has provided a Sheffield Wednesday boost – and why

Bailey Cadamarteri’s arrival into the first team setup at Sheffield Wednesday has brought ‘a little spark’ to the side.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The teenager, who is currently in talks with the club about an extended contract, has had an exciting time since Danny Röhl’s arrival at the club, going from playing for the U21s to a full Championship debut and a maiden senior goal in the space of a few weeks.

Akin Famewo, a defender that has been pitted against Cadamarteri in training, praised the 18-year-old’s finishing, but also spoke of how he can bring new ideas into play.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yeah, definitely,” Famewo said when asked if the arrival of a new youngster lifts the group. “Especially when he's a bright young lad as well. You can see on the pitch they bring a little spark with them. They might do something that a seasoned veteran would think, 'Okay, in this situation, I'm not going to do that,' or, 'I'm just going to pass it.'

"They might not have the knowledge to do that and they might do something a bit exciting and it works and you think, 'Okay, he's got a fresh mind to the game.' He's not new to the game, of course, but he's new to the big scene. It's exciting because you never know what could happen and the spark of excellence can be the difference in some games.”