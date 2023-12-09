Big Sheffield Wednesday man returns in Manchester United friendly

Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s faced as tough a test as you’d expect when they faced Manchester United on Friday.

The Owls made the trip to the Red Devils’ famed Carrington complex for a behind-closed-doors fixture this week, a game that gave big midfielder, Momo Diaby, a chance to get back out on the field again following his injury.

Diaby picked up a serious injury on his Wednesday debut earlier in the season, and has since been working his way back to fitness ahead of the second half of the campaign when he can be registered once again should Danny Röhl choose to do so.

He started against United as the Owls youngsters pitted themselves against one of the most respected academies in the country, however was unable to help them secure victory as they fell to a 4-1 defeat on Friday afternoon.

It was a mixed bag for young midfielder, Rio Shipston, who missed a penalty in the first half but scored the consolation goal as the second half was coming to an end – for all involved it will no doubt have been good to see the yard stick that is being set by the top teams at their level.