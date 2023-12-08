Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Beadell’s arrival at Hillsborough this week came as a boost to the club as they finally replaced David Downes following his exit over the summer, and it comes just in time for him to get to work in the January transfer window.

Röhl already has an idea on what he’d like to achieve in what could be a pivotal month for the Owls, and he’s spoken about the importance of speaking ‘honestly’ and having everyone working towards the same goal. He knows it could be a difficult month, but is hoping with hard work they can come out of it stronger than they went in.

Speaking to The Star about the situation, the German said, “We will prepare for the window as we have in the last weeks, and now we have Kevin who will support us. I think it’s important to know that it’s not possible to do this as a one-man show - it’s important that we speak honestly with each other, and we know that the January market is not easy. But it’s about teamwork, having everyone in the same direction, and then it’s step by step.

“For sure if I had a wish then on the first or second day of January then we’d have all our deals done, but this is not Disneyland - it’s more about finding out what we can do. We have to have a lot of talks with agents, with clubs, but I’m convinced that we have a good plan.

“In my process I have three steps, one step is things that we have to do immediately, and then we have the second and third steps. We have to work through those in the next six or seven weeks to make sure that we’re happy at the end of the window.”