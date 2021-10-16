Dawodu, who has been playing for the Owls’ U23s, has been linked with a loan move away from Hillsborough for some time now, and now it’s been announced that – for the next 28 days – he’s heading over to the Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit.

The full back will join former Wednesday academy product, Connor O’Grady, at Celtic, and will be hoping to get some good senior minutes under his belt after entering into the last year of his current contract at Hillsborough.

He could potentially make his debut this afternoon against Bamber Bridge, with his new club looking to take a big step towards the Play-Off places with a victory.

The news of the defender’s exit followed the confirmation that AFC Guiseley have extended Luke Jackson’s loan spell at the club after an impressive start there.

Jackson has played four games so far, keeping three clean sheets and helping them reach the fourth and final round of FA Cup qualifying – clearly doing enough to prompt them to ask the Owls if they could keep him on board a little bit longer.

Wednesday have plenty of players out on loan at present – a lot more than they’ve had in recent years – and Moore will be pleased that so many of them are getting minutes of senior football as they look to try and continue their progression up through the ranks at Hillsborough.