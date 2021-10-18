Wednesday are in seventh place in League One this week after a 2-2 draw with the Dons on Saturday, but should have been into the top six having led 2-0 up until the 67th minute. Gregory was visibly disappointed at Plough Lane, but he can pleased with his efforts in yet another solid showing from the number nine – and the stats back it up.

The veteran forward has now got five goals in 11 games for the Owls this season, a ratio that – if kept up – could see him close in on the 20-goal mark that Wednesday have been lacking for a number of years now. He wants to score more, and says that he will, but the team as a whole also needs to do their bit to make sure that his goals mean victories.

Gregory was named in the League One Team of the Week for his efforts at Wimbledon, with his two goals giving him a rating of 8.4 on WhoScore, making him the star player on the day in Southwest London.

Lee Gregory leading the line for Sheffield Wednesday

He mad more shots (4) and more shots on target than any other player on the field (3), and was also the top dribbler with two out of three completed.

His hold-up play has been excellent over the course of the season, and on Saturday he was a strong focal point for Darren Moore’s side again as he led the line, this time with Callum Paterson sat just behind him as a hard-working number 10.

Wednesday created plenty, could have been out of sight, and it was Gregory who seemed to be a key feature in all of their positive play. He took his first goal brilliantly, and confidently slotted away his penalty in front of the away supporters.