Sean Fusire’s stock has risen quite a lot at Sheffield Wednesday over the last 12 months…

This time last year his future was somewhat uncertain having already turned 17 but left still awaiting the professional contract that some of his teammates had been in talks over. Fast-forward to now and he’s made his senior debut, is captaining the U21s, and got to spend the summer away on preseason with the first team.

The 18-year-old, who has been used all over the pitch, was given the armband by Neil Thompson at the start of the campaign partly because of his emotional maturity, and as a youngster who speaks with the confidence of someone far older than his years it’s not hard to see why.

Fusire and his U21 teammates were left underwhelmed with the 2022/23 campaign, with poor results all the way through seeing them finish bottom of the Professional Development League North table. Over the summer they decided that enough was enough.

“After a disappointing season last year a lot of us who were there just decided that it wasn’t acceptable,” he told the club ahead of their top-of-the-table clash this weekend. “Things had to change, and not just on the pitch but in the dressing room. A lot of things weren’t right that we’ve tried to manage this season, and we’re starting to see the benefits of that…

“The biggest thing that I can do is try and set those kinds of standards for myself, and hope that everyone else sees it. We’ve got good, level-headed group. Even something as simple as positivity, it’s something we lacked last season. Now when you come in in a morning, even if you’re not feeling your best, it’s seen as a good day to attack. That’s what we’re trying to do this season, and it’s going alright.”

This weekend will be their toughest task yet, though, facing their city rivals, Sheffield United, who are flying high in first place and remain unbeaten – however with renewed confidence in the Owls ranks and a chance to close the gap on the only team above them, they’ll be backing themselves.