Sheffield Wednesday fans at it again as Owls visit Watford

Sheffield Wednesday fans and selling out away ends – regardless of league position and points, its nothing new.

Wednesdayites will have to find something else to do this weekend given that the international break means there’s no Owls first team to watch, but they’ve certainly wasted no time in getting themselves sorted for the next fixture.

The side are back in action on October 21st when they make the trip town to Watford for their 12th game of the season, and it’s looking increasingly likely that it will be offer a first look at the new manager – whether that be Danny Röhl or not.

Wednesday were given 2,104 tickets as fans make visit Vicarage Road for the first time since 2015, with their last game there taking place in 2021 while things remained behind closed doors. Those games finished 1-1 and 1-0 respectively, with the Owls seeking their first win since a Connor Wickham winner almost 10 years.

That victory was actually the last time they sealed any sort of victory over the Hornets, with five games having come and gone since then that have been the team from S6 score just twice.

Meanwhile, for those who have missed out, the club have said, “Wednesdayites can request a place on the reserve list in the event of any late ticket returns.”