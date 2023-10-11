Sheffield Wednesday offer recovery update on injured international
Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Chilean international, Juan Delgado, will be returning to Middlewood Road to recover from injury.
It was announced on Tuesday by his national team that the 30-year-old had undergone hip surgery earlier in the day, meaning that he would no longer be featuring in their games in this month’s international break.
The news is a blow for the wideman, who was a regular in Xisco prior to his departure last week, as he and the rest of his teammates look to try and impress the new manager whenever they are finally appointed, and it remains to be seen how long it will be until he’s back out on the grass again.
It has been confirmed by the Owls, though, that he will undergo his rehabilitation at Wednesday’s training ground.
A statement from the club read, “Juan Delgado has withdrawn from international duty through injury.... The 30-year-old was set to represent his country in World Cup qualifiers against Peru on Friday and then Venezuela next Tuesday.
“Delgado has made 14 appearances for the Owls since his summer switch to Hillsborough. The former Pacos Ferreira man will return to Middlewood Road to begin his recovery.”
Wednesday have a host of injury concerns as they prepare for the game against Watford on October 21st, with Barry Bannan and Josh Windass both missing the 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town and Momo Diaby - who is still unregistered - having recently been spotted without his moon boot having been injured on his S6 debut.