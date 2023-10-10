Interim Sheffield Wednesday boss happy to fill in – but knows not what lies ahead

Sheffield Wednesday’s interim manager, Neil Thompson, says that he’s happy to fill the managerial void at the club for now, but doesn’t know what comes next.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The long-serving Owls coach, who has a role leading the U21s as his day job, was asked to take over the seniors following the decision to part ways with Xisco, and it’s thought that the new permanent boss will be in charge by the time the game against Watford rolls around later this month.

Nothing’s done just yet, but it’s sounding more and more likely that German, Danny Röhl, will be taking over, and speaking at the weekend ‘Thommo’ admitted that he had no idea whether he would be asked to help out whenever whoever gets the job takes over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That’s out of my hands,” he replied when asked if he’d be open to helping out. “I’m here to do a job with the U21s, and I’ve been asked to do a job with the first-team by the chairman – I’m more than happy with that.

“Steve Haslam, Andy Holdsworth and Nicky Weaver stepped into the breach as well, which they were always going to do because the academy staff are driven here and do a really good job.

"We’ve prepared them as best we can, and we’ll see what happens in the next few days.”