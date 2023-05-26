Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, hasn’t ruled out the idea that George Byers may feature in some way for the Owls at Wembley.

Byers hasn’t featured for the Owls since having to be substituted in the 1-0 win over Portsmouth back in March, with the popular midfielder taking to social media to reveal that his hamstring injury would mean that he wouldn’t feature again this season.

Now though, with a wry smile, his manager has refused to rule out the possibility of a return for the former Swansea City man, which may suggest that he would be part of the plans for their big game against Barnsley on Monday.

Byers has six goals and three assists for the Owls this season, and a return would give them a huge boost.

“George is doing really, really well,” Moore told the media. “I suppose the supporters will have to see if he is involved on Monday or not, but I wouldn’t want to say anything too much now.”

This news came after he confirmed that both Marvin Johnson and Dominic Iorfa had trained fine in the build-up to their trip down to London, with both in contention for the game after being substituted off with injuries last week against Peterborough United.

The Owls take on the Reds at 3pm on Monday, and will travel down tomorrow (Saturday) as they get acquainted with their surroundings beforehand - the players were given a day off on Friday while Moore performed his media duties.

