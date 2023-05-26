Sheffield Wednesday will have both Marvin Johnson and Dominic Iorfa available for their crucial play-off final game against Barnsley.

There were concerns over the Owls duo after they were both substituted with knocks during the semifinal win over Peterborough United, and Johnson was seen looking a tad uncomfortable in the celebrations afterwards.

Darren Moore has given a positive update on both players ahead of their trip down to Wembley, though, confirming that the pair have trained this week and that they’re ‘fine’ for the clash against the Reds on Monday afternoon.

“They’re both fine and ready,” Moore told The Star. With the game being on the Monday it’s given them enough time to get them back into training and for the medical departme”t to get them back in. So it’s great to have them back…