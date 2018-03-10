Video: Bolton Wanderers boss surprisingly praises Sheffield Wednesday fans but says Owls are still in relegation fight

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson admitted he and his side failed in an attempt to turn Sheffield Wednesday fans against their team during the 1-1 draw at Hillsborough,

Parkinson said the Trotters set about to frustrate Wednesday, hoping that the poor run of form would cause negativity in the stands which would then filtering down onto the pitch.

Daniel Pudil and George Boyd jump for the ball with Bolton's Darren Pratley

However, the visiting manager was somewhat surprised at what he felt was solid backing from the home fans.

Wednesday went in front through George Boyd's 78th minute striker and that looked as though it would earn a crucial if somewhat undeserving victory for the Owls.

However, Aaron Wilbraham's injury time header secured a draw for Bolton and a result that moved both sides a point away from the bottom three.

"I thought we done well in the first half but in certain areas I thought we would get better," he said. "We dominated for long periods and were waiting on that moment of quality to come.

"You could see the belief growing as the game went on."

He added: "The aim was to get three points and play in a way to close them down high up the pitch because we didn't want to sit back and give them the opportunity to get into a rhythm and I felt we did that.

"We kind of felt the Sheffield Wednesday fans would get on the backs of the players but I have to say I thought they were great today, they stayed right with the team. It's always tough when you've lost a midweek game at home, the next one is always going to be difficult. I felt we could capitalise on that bit of nervousness and we nearly did."

The gap may be eight points now but Parkinson says Wednesday are very much still in the relegation fight.

"I think Sheffield Wednesday and us and below, that's it really. I think everyone else can count themselves safe," he said.

