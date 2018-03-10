Video: 'Sheffield Wednesday just didn't do enough to beat Bolton Wanderers'

It would have been an injustice had Sheffield Wednesday secured all three points in their basement battle with Bolton Wanderers and in the end a draw was probably just about a fair result.

George Boyd fired in to give the Owls the lead despite the home side creating very little and not exactly playing like this was a match which could go some way towards achieving Championship football for next season, with relegation still haunting the team at present.

Tom Lees jumps to challenge for the ball with Bolton's Darren Pratley during Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Wanderers

However, Aaron Wilbraham's header earned Bolton a share of the spoils and according to The Star's Sheffield Wednesday writer Dom Howson, the home side would have been lucky to have won the game.

Video: What a frustrated Jos Luhukay said about Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Bolton Wanderers

"In truth Wednesday didn't do enough over the course of the game to win," he said. "The second half Bolton shaded it and Wednesday would have been fortunate to come away with a win.

"Wednesday will be disappointed, they switched off at the death - the cross coming in should have been dealt with at source. There were some boos at the end, it's only one league win in 2018 and one league win in 11 matches for Jos Luhukay."

One the plus side, there is some light coming through on the injury situation, while no midweek game means there's an opportunity for the threadbare squad to concentrate on a crucial Yorkshire derby with Leeds United next week.

"The positive is there are a few players edging closer to coming back - Joost Van Aken, Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan. They could play for the under 23s on Monday against Burnley," Dom said.

He added: "I think it's going to do Wednesday the power of good to have a blank week to rest and recover players and focus on ironing out a number of issues they ahve got at both ends of the pitch. That's a big bonus, (Luhukay) has not had that luxury for a long time, it's been a hectic schedule and it's taken its toll."