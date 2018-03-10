VIDEO: Why Almen Abdi was again unavailable for Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Bolton Wanderers

It's fair to say that Almen Abdi's injury record has been quite poor since Sheffield Wednesday forked out a few million pounds to bring him to Hillsborough from Watford.

The midfielder's arrival was well received but since then, the former Swiss international has made 23 appearances which sounds a lot more than most Owls fans will probably remember.

Injuries, setbacks from injuries, minor knocks and a few niggles have haunted Abdi's Wednesday career.

While many of the squad are unavailable, ironically it appeared as though Abdi could be getting fit enough to play a part under Jos Luhukay - he's featured in the squad recently with tentative hopes of a comeback - and goodness knows the manager needs as many bodies fit and ready as possible, under the circumstances.

But while Abdi's body might be ok, it appears as though another part of his anatomy has kept him out this time.

Luhukay was unable to call upon the 31 year-old for the Championship relegation battle with Bolton because, 'he got something on his eye' as the manager explained.

Almen Abdi is unavailable again

"He couldn't play - he must be out for four days training and the game," said Luhukay. "He had something on his eye and the doctor told him that he couldn't train and play for four days. Maybe Tuesday or Wednesday he can come back to team training."

Wednesday drew the match 1-1 with Aaron Wilbraham's injury time header earning a point for Bolton after George Boyd had given the Owls the lead.

Video: What a frustrated Jos Luhukay said about Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Bolton Wanderers