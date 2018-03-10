Video: What a frustrated Jos Luhukay said about Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Bolton Wanderers

It looked as though they were going to get a win they didn't really deserve, until injury time when Sheffield Wednesday conceded to Bolton Wanderers and were forced to share the spoils.

In a tight game, with neither side really creating many goalscoring opportunities, George Boyd fired in from an angle in the 78th minute to break the deadlock and that appeared to be what would split the sides.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay on the sidelines during Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Bolton. Picture: Steve Ellis

There was some controversy about the goal, with the assistant referee raising his flag, and it appeared as though Jordan Rhodes was in an offside position. The referee deemed that Rhodes was not interfering with play.

Then in injury time, Bolton scored an equaliser with Aaron Wilbraham heading in from Filipe Morais' right wing cross.

That means Wednesday have still registered just one league win since Luhukay took charge and despite opening up the gap from the bottom three by another point to eight, the Owls are still a win or two off being able to express any relief of Championship safety.

"It is frustrating," said Luhukay, who rued poor defending to allow Bolton their late goal. "Ten minutes before the end of the game we are in a good position but we didn't have a good moment in extra time. We thought we had the three points but we have only one.

"I think we can clear the situation before the ball comes in. The consequence is that Bolton get the goal and the draw.

"Bolton had three or four moments but over 90 minutes we had a good defence. At the end it was not enough to win which is frustrating.

"It was hard for us to create chances. The last ball, cross or pass had to be better. For us we are not happy. In the second half we didn't have the chances to score goals so we were happy to get the goal in transition from George Boyd.

"The players are also very disappointed and frustrated. We must look at what we can do for next Saturday."