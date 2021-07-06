UPDATED: Sheffield Wednesday fans CAN watch friendly with Celtic for £5.. here's how

The friendly clash, which could see former Owls starlets Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide make their Hoops debuts, will be played behind closed doors.

It will be the first clash of preseason for both clubs, who have been enjoying training camps nearby.

The Star will be providing our usual non-rights holders coverage of the match, including a live blog, on our website. The match kicks off at 3pm.

It had initially been thought that Wednesday fans would have to pay an extortionate £80 subscription fee to Celtic TV, but in a late breakthrough it was announced Wednesday would be allowed to stream the match via their iFollow channel for the cost of just £5.

In what is the start of a packed preseason schedule for Wednesday, they take on National League North Chester on Saturday.