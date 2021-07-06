The Sheffield-born 20-year-old, who made the controversial move north on pre-contract terms earlier this year, could well line up against the Owls when they join for a preseason friendly at a training facility in South Wales tomorrow [Wednesday].

It will be an interesting experience for Shaw and fellow new boy Osaze Urhoghide, who has also made the switch from blue stripes to green.

Asked whether his former teammates have been in touch ahead of the fixture, Shaw said: “There have been a few words!

Liam Shaw could face an immediate reunion with his former Sheffield Wednesday teammates for Celtic tomorrow.

“It is going to be weird to be honest, my first game for Celtic playing against Wednesday but it is just like any other game of football. When you're on the pitch, you don't really think about it and you just think about winning.

“I am looking forward to it.”

Owls boss Darren Moore is busy making changes to a squad that released a host of first team players last month.

There is a similar story at Celtic also, with new boss Ange Postecoglou hoping to claw back ground on rivals Rangers after a frustrating season last time out.

This will be the first match in the dugout for the Greek-Australian and with an important Champions League qualifying match with Danish side FC Midtjylland just a fortnight away, the Scottish side have no time to waste when it comes to building some momentum.

It is the first date on a busy preseason calendar for the Owls and Shaw believes the South Wales clash will be a difficult test for his new side.

“It will be a tough game,” he said. "It won't be easy at all. They [Wednesday] have got a lot of good players still there.

“Obviously I know all the lads really well and they know how I play. It will be nice to see a few familiar faces. I will go in and give it 100 per cent and we will see how it goes.

“We have to play our football and play the way we want to play and not worry about any other team.”