Wednesday are in the market for a defender as Darren Moore looks to bolster his Owls side for the new season, however the price tag for McCart could prove to be a major sticking point if they do act on their reported interest.

According to the Scottish Sun, Wednesday are one of several clubs potentially keen on signing the 24-year-old centre back, with the likes of Hibernian, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Belgian club, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, also on his list of admirers.

But McCart still has a year left to run on his contract with his current side, St Johnstone, and reports have stated elsewhere that Hibs have already had a £200,000 bid knocked back by The Saints who seem determined not to lose him on the cheap.

And for Wednesday, that could prove to be an issue…

The Owls have had a tough couple of years financially, and it’s thought that they’re going to be focusing mainly on free agents and loans over the summer as Moore looks to add to his squad – with the club looking to get back on an even keel following months of worries over unpaid wages and the like.

Wednesday do have free agent, Renedi Masampu, on trial, and are looking at getting a deal for Dennis Adeniran after he left Everton, but it remains to be seen when they’ll start looking at spending transfer fees again – even after their embargo gets lifted.