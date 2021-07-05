‘I can’t believe a club can be run that way…’ – Sheffield Wednesday criticised over £450k double departure

The duo saw their Owls contracts expire last month, and it was recently confirmed that Urhoghide had followed Shaw north of the border as the pair look to make a name for themselves in Glasgow with Scottish giants, Celtic

Trusson, who worked with them during his short stay at Hillsborough with Tony Pulis and was also a scout for Celtic, is shocked they were allowed to leave effectively as free agents, for a combined estimated compensation figure of around £450,000.

He told the Daily Record, “In time, I see Liam as a Premier League player, for sure… Both have enormous potential, they’re really good signings.

“It beggars belief that two valuable assets, brought through the Owls academy, were able to move for virtually nothing at the end of their contracts. I can’t believe a club can be run that way.

“Fair play to Celtic and the recruitment department I know well. They identified the pair and did their homework, talking not only to me but Pulis and others. Now it will be interesting to see what the policy is.

“Having worked there, the worry I have is that Celtic have signed good young players and there wasn’t a real plan how to progress them.

“If they’re not going to play in the first team then where do they play and gain playing experience? By training with the first team? Not really.

“It may be the manager sees them doing that in three months and, within six, they’re regular in the team.

“But the pressures of playing and managing are huge at Celtic. And what’s really important after last season is getting off to a flyer.

“So it’s going to take a brave manager to put in a lad like Osaze who has played half a dozen Championship games. You’re trusting him to learn the game at your expense.

“So it’s unlikely, given the Celtic squad I know, that Osaze or even Liam starts straight away. I’d like to see it happen. I worked for Celtic, I’m an admirer and fan and we all like young players coming through.