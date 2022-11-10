Update on Sheffield Wednesday’s efforts to tie down red hot Fisayo Dele-Bashiru as contract talks drag on

The former Manchester City man was a star man in the Owls’ Carabao Cup penalty defeat at Premier League Southampton on Wednesday evening, grabbing third assist of the campaign to add to his four goals.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore said last month that talks were at an advanced stage to secure the youngster’s future, with his current Wednesday deal set to end at the end of the season. Confirmation of any deal is yet to arrive, though Wednesday remain hopeful of nailing a new deal.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was a stand-out player in their Carabao Cup outing at Southampton.

Dele-Bashiru attracted admirers at clubs both home and abroad in the summer and under FIFA rules can be approached by clubs outside of England for pre-contract talks in the new year.

“We continue to talk,” Moore said. “We’ve made it quite clear with him and both parties are at the table in terms of wanting to get it done.

“It’s just the final bits and pieces which we understand. We had a desire with him [to get a new contract done] much earlier than this and as long as he keeps performing like that, it shows even more why we want to keep him here at the club.”

Moore once again praised Dele-Bashiru’s continued improvement at senior level. His tally of eight goal contributions this season far outweighs a previous career total of two, though it is his all-round contribution that is most impressing his manager.

“What you’re seeing now with Fiz is a young player who is developing an understanding of the game, of the level of the game and what it takes,” he said.

“His positional sense is much, much better, his understanding and use of the ball and when to use his attributes in the most effective manner for the team. And his decision-making has been really good.

“Again, we always said a Dele-Bashiru after 20 games, after 40 and 60 games would be a totally different player and he’s edging towards that now.